UAE – Careem has launched Careem Food and Careem Pay in Abu Dhabi in line with its strategy to expand the Careem Everything App further across the region.

Careem Food boosts the accuracy of food order delivery estimates by assigning Captains to orders based on their proximity to the restaurant and delivery locations, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, Careem Food is currently operating across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan with an extensive network of more than 15,000 restaurants and flexible earning opportunities for thousands of delivery Captains.

Careem Pay extended its range of fintech services in Abu Dhabi to secure access to a number of payment services through its platform.

It also offers instant global remittance to India and Pakistan, with plans to expand to the UK, Egypt, and the Philippines soon.

Careem Pay enables customers and Captains to manage their money, settle bills, and make seamless transactions both within and beyond the app.

