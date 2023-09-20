Beyon, a technology leader, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with E-Space, a leading satellite communications company, to support the deployment of innovative communications solutions and IoT services, enabling the delivery of new smart applications for the enterprise sector in Bahrain.

IoT is a key area of focus and exploration for Beyon as it seeks to unlock new opportunities in line with Bahrain’s digital economy future, Vision 2030, the company said.

By signing the MOU with E-Space, the two organizations can collaborate on the development of satellite IoT solutions that leverage Beyon’s established network capabilities and E-Space’s advanced Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation and novel device capabilities. The joint development efforts aim to create unique IoT solutions that will support uninterrupted, ‘use anywhere,’ real-time IoT data services, it said.

Mikkel Vinter, Beyon Chief Executive Officer commented: “We envision a future where the combination of terrestrial and space communications offers continuous coverage and advanced IoT services to deliver highly-diversified digital growth across a variety of sectors. We anticipate our collaboration with E-Space will enable the discovery of new business models and accelerate the proliferation of innovative applications that will augment both consumer and enterprise customer opportunities and experiences, while positively contributing to Bahrain’s digital economy.”

Greg Wyler, Chief Executive Officer, E-Space, added: “E-Space is creating an entirely new suite of global capabilities to improve lives, business efficiencies and build a smarter, more connected planet. By teaming with Beyon on novel terrestrial-to-satellite IoT development projects, we will explore ways to use ubiquitous IoT services to transform customer experiences beyond the possibilities of existing traditional IoT use-cases.”

The MoU was signed by Beyon CEO Mikkel Vinter and E-Space Vice President of Global Affairs and Stakeholder Relations Amy Mehlman during the 31st Arab Spectrum Management Group Meeting, organised by the Bahrain Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, and held in Manama recently.

