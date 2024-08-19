Abu Dhabi - Mubasher: Bayanat AI and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) launched their first low earth orbit (LEO) synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite into orbit.

The two companies partnered with ICEYE to carry out the launch via integrator Exolaunch on 16 August 2024, according to a press release.

The satellite debuts the SAR constellation that will deliver high-resolution and enhanced monitoring solutions. SAR technology will use an active sensing system that illuminates the Earth’s surface and measures the reflected signal to generate high-resolution images.

Additionally, SAR can capture images day and night, regardless of weather conditions or solar illumination.

The satellite's successful launch comes within the UAE National Space Strategy 2030 framework.

Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director of Bayanat, said: “The launch of our first satellite marks a highly anticipated milestone for both our collaborative efforts and for the UAE. This is a triumphant moment for Bayanat and a defining step toward our future as Space42.”

“Inaugurating, our Earth Observation capabilities, including the debut of our SAR satellite constellation, will further strengthen our position as a leader in AI-powered geospatial analytics,” Al Hosani continued.

Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO of Yahsat, said: “The SAR satellite constellation to be launched over the next three years will enable us to expand as a multi-orbit satellite operator, encompassing Geostationary Orbit and Low Earth Orbit satellites while also developing satellite manufacturing capabilities in the UAE.”

“This significant step also solidifies our extensive experience and reaffirms our place as pioneers in the UAE’s space sector and a significant player in the global SpaceTech industry,” the group CEO added.

In December 2023, Bayanat and Yahsat unveiled AI-powered Space42 in the MENA region.

