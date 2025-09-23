Bahrain - Beyon Connect, a subsidiary of Beyon Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) and Egypt’s Post Connect to accelerate the digital transformation of Africa’s postal operators.

The agreement aims to enhance secure digital communication, e-government services, and financial inclusion across PAPU’s 45 member states.

The partnership will focus on two key solutions: Electronic Registered Mail (ERM), a legally recognised digital equivalent of registered mail, and a Digital Vault for secure storage and sharing of official documents.

As part of the deal, Beyon Connect will provide its experience in secure digital mailboxes and digital identity, while Post Connect will contribute its expertise in legally recognised digital trust services.

The collaboration will also lead to the creation of a Pan-African Postal Digital Framework (PA-PDF). This initiative is designed to offer scalable solutions, training, and technical support to ministries and postal operators, enabling millions of citizens to access e-government services.

