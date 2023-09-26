Bahrain - Batelco, a telecom leader and part of the Beyon Group, has unveiled new standalone Digital Shops at three key locations in Bahrain.

Designed with the customer in mind, the Digital Shops provide access to Batelco services round the clock to suit customers’ busy lifestyles, enabling them to complete transactions conveniently in just a few minutes.

The Digital Shops feature a wide range of Batelco services, including the ability to instantly register and activate a new Postpaid or Prepaid line and receive a new SIM card, as well as subscribe to Home Fiber Broadband services with just a few easy steps.

Customers can also complete package upgrades, SIM/eSIM replacement, and check device availability. Everyday popular transactions are also part of the Digital Shop capabilities, such as paying bills and refilling vouchers.

General Manager Consumer Division Aseel Mattar said: “We are proud that Batelco is the first in the Kingdom to launch these standalone telecom digital shops, an exciting milestone in line with our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity.”

“With the rapid advancement of technology and the growing demand for digital interaction, Batelco recognises the need for accessible telecom services. The launch of these state-of-the-art digital shops aims to elevate the customer’s digital experience by ensuring our customers can access Batelco’s services at their convenience, with no time constraints.”

Batelco’s Digital Shops are located in Al Alawi Complex Carpark, In & Out Petrol Station in Hidd, and The Station in Janabiyah, all operating 24/7.

