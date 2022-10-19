Apple today announced the new iPad Pro with the M2 chip, delivering the ultimate combination of portability, versatility, and unbelievable performance. The new iPad Pro features a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience and superfast wireless connectivity, along with the world’s most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system.

New features in iPadOS 16 — including Stage Manager, full external display support,1 desktop-class apps, and Reference Mode — take pro workflows on iPad even further. Enabled by its advanced hardware and iPadOS 16, iPad Pro has an incredible ecosystem of powerful pro apps unlike any other device of its kind. The new iPad Pro is available to order starting today, and in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26.

“The next-generation iPad Pro pushes the boundaries of what’s possible on iPad, bringing even more versatility, power, and portability to the ultimate iPad experience,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Powered by the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro features incredible performance and the most advanced technologies, including a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video capture, superfast wireless connectivity, and powerful iPadOS 16 features. There’s nothing else like it.”

Breakthrough performance from the M2 chip

M2, the start of Apple’s next generation of M-series chips, brings even more breakthrough performance and capabilities to iPad Pro, with industry-leading power efficiency, a unified memory architecture, and custom technologies.

M2 features an 8-core CPU — up to 15 percent faster than M1 — with advancements in both performance and efficiency cores, and a 10-core GPU, delivering up to 35 percent faster graphics performance for the most demanding users. Combined with the CPU and GPU, the 16-core Neural Engine can process 15.8 trillion operations per second — 40 percent more than M1 — making iPad Pro even more powerful when handling machine learning tasks. The M2 chip also features 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — 50 percent more than M1 — and supports up to 16GB of fast unified memory, making multitasking and working with large assets even more fluid.

Pricing and availability

The new iPad Pro is available to order beginning today, October 18, at apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 28 countries and regions, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space gray finishes with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Dh3,299 for the Wi-Fi model and Dh3,899 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model; the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Dh4,599 for the Wi-Fi model, and Dh5,199 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation), available for purchase separately, is compatible with the new iPad Pro for Dh529.

Magic Keyboard is available in black and white for Dh1,199 for the new 11-inch iPad Pro and Dh1,399 for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with layouts for over 30 languages.

The Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Pro is available for Dh729 for the new 11-inch iPad Pro and Dh799 for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The Smart Folio is available in black, white, and marine blue for Dh339 for the new 11-inch iPad Pro and Dh419 for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and home-school teachers of all grade levels. The new 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Dh3,099, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Dh4,199. The second-generation Apple Pencil is available for Dh475, and the Smart Keyboard Folio is available for Dh656 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Dh719 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The Magic Keyboard will be available at Dh1,126 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Dh1,314 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. For more information visit apple.com/ae-hed/store.

A next-level Apple pencil hover experience

Powered by the new iPad Pro and iPadOS 16, hover with Apple Pencil (2nd generation) provides a completely new dimension for users to interact with their screen. Apple Pencil is now detected up to 12 mm above the display, allowing users to see a preview of their mark before they make it. This also allows users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision, and makes everything users do with Apple Pencil even more effortless. For example, with Scribble, text fields automatically expand when the pencil gets near the screen, and handwriting converts to text even faster. Third-party apps can also take advantage of this new feature to enable entirely new marking and drawing experiences.

Superfast wireless connectivity

The new iPad Pro supports the fastest Wi-Fi connections with support for Wi-Fi 6E,3 so users who need fast connections can take their demanding workflows with them everywhere. Downloads are up to 2.4Gb/s, 2x faster than the previous generation. Wi-Fi + Cellular models with 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave4) now support more 5G networks around the world, so users can access their files, communicate with colleagues, and back up their data in a snap while on the go.5

Unmatched Pro features enabled by iPadOS 16

In addition to big updates to Messages, new tools in Mail and Safari, the new Weather app, and more ways to interact with photos and video with Live Text and Visual Look Up, iPadOS 16 also introduces powerful productivity features that elevate the iPad Pro experience:

Stage Manager is an entirely new multitasking experience that automatically organizes apps and windows, making it quick and easy to switch between tasks. Later this year, Stage Manager will unlock full external display supportwith resolutions of up to 6K, so users will be able to arrange the ideal workspace, and work with up to four apps on iPad and up to four apps on the external display.

Desktop-class apps enable new capabilities optimized for the display on iPad Pro — making apps more capable with new elements and interactions, including a consistent undo and redo, a redesigned inline find-and-replace experience, a new document menu, customizable toolbars, and the ability to change file extensions, view folder size in Files, and more.

Reference Mode enables the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display to match the color requirements in workflows like review and approve, color grading, and compositing, where accurate colors and consistent image quality are critical. That means pro users, including photographers and videographers, can edit HDR images and videos with every true-to-life detail right in their hands, and cinematographers on set can preview content in a color profile that represents the final capture.

iPad and the environment

The new iPad models are designed to minimize their impact on the environment and include 100 percent recycled gold — a first for iPad — in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards, as well as recycled aluminum, tin, and rare earth elements. All iPad models meet Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency and are mercury-, BFR-, PVC-, and beryllium-free. Redesigned packaging in the new iPad Pro eliminates the outer plastic wrap, and 99 percent of the packaging is fiber based, bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to be 100 percent carbon neutral across the entire manufacturing supply chain and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will have net-zero climate impact.

