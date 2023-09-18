ANYbotics strengthens its presence in the Middle East, appointing Sigma Enterprises as a reseller partner for the UAE.

Sigma Enterprises, part of the privately-held diversified holding company Mazrui International, will increase inspection robot deployment in the region's oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, and transportation sectors.

ANYbotics' advanced mobile robots perform autonomous inspections, asset monitoring, and anomaly detection in complex industrial environments.

Sigma Enterprises will offer the ANYmal inspection solution, support services, customer training, and technical expertise.

The partnership and ANYmal will be showcased at Adipec 2023 (International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference) in Abu Dhabi, October 2-5.

ANYbotics' collaboration with Sigma Enterprises (part of the Mazrui Group) underscores the demand for industrial robotic inspection in the region, particularly in the oil and gas and power sectors.

Sigma Enterprises and ANYbotics have combined their automation and advanced-legged robotics expertise to provide unparalleled industrial inspection solutions.

By leveraging local expertise, industry networks, and proximity to key players delivered through Sigma, ANYbotics can better address the specific needs of production facilities, improve customer support and build a strong position in this crucial market.

Satschin Bansal, Global VP Strategic Alliances & Partnerships, ANYbotics, said: “As part of the Mazrui Group, Sigma Enterprises provides one of the UAE's best-in-class calibration and technology support services. Growing ANYbotics' presence in the region and focusing on expanding our partner network with accomplished reseller partners like Sigma Enterprises are strategic initiatives that drive our growth, increase market penetration and accelerate the global adoption of our robotic inspection solutions.”

With the addition of ANYbotics' robots to its portfolio and the introduction of state-of-the-art robotic inspection technology in the region, Sigma Enterprises is changing the inspection landscape.

ANYbotics' inspection solutions increase safety by reducing worker exposure to hazardous environments, improve predictive maintenance through early detection of equipment anomalies, and optimize production through more accurate and frequent data collection.

ANYbotics' advanced autonomous robots are designed to perform autonomous inspection, monitoring, and anomaly detection tasks in diverse and complex industrial environments. They provide immediate added value by integrating as an end-to-end solution with asset management software and digital twin platforms that enable customers to automate inspections easily.

Leveraging its extensive experience in oil and gas, power generation, and utilities, Sigma Enterprises offers ANYmal and ANYmal X inspection solutions including a range of local support services, customer training, and technical expertise to ensure successful implementation and operation.

Marwan Moubarak, Managing Director, Sigma Enterprises, said: “At Sigma, we are proud to work with world-leading technology brands from America, Europe, and Japan, among others. By partnering with ANYbotics, Sigma Enterprises can leverage its expertise in advanced technology to expand its offerings and provide effective solutions to its customers.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).