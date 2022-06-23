UAE – Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has opened its first office in the UAE.

The unit inauguration in Dubai Media City (DMC) comes in line with Amdocs' strategy to scale up its business in the Gulf region, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The software provider will enable operators in the UAE to benefit from standalone 5G by developing new products and services for their clients.

With 30,000 employees, Amdocs helps service providers across the world to accelerate their movement to the cloud amid the 5G era.

Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, the global company registered $4.30 billion in revenue last year. During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the revenues reached $1.15 billion.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, said: “We’re looking forward to strengthening our relationships with service providers in the [Gulf] region.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).