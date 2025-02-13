Riyadh: AHAD Company, a business services subsidiary of THIQAH, announced a strategic partnership with PricewaterhouseCoopers Middle East (PwC Middle East) to establish a managed services center in the Kingdom.



The center’s goal is to provide innovative solutions to support the operation of digital and technological businesses and enhance operational efficiency. It will integrate deep expertise with the latest technologies to offer integrated operational services that enhance efficiency and assist clients in achieving sustainable growth by adopting innovative operational models.



The collaboration aligns with AHAD's commitment to accelerating digital transformation at organizations and institutions, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.