The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) announced its collaboration with Khazna Data Centres (Khazna), a leading provider of hyperscale wholesale data centre solutions, to boost Abu Dhabi’s data economy and strengthen its position as a hub for technology and innovation.

Khazna will build an advanced data centre in Mafraq, Abu Dhabi, with an initial capacity of 30MW, leveraging government-owned land as part of a Musataha agreement with ADIO.

Set to be operational by mid-2026, the cutting-edge facility will add significant data capacity and capability to Abu Dhabi’s existing sophisticated data infrastructure. This will be pivotal in meeting the growing demand for data centre services in the UAE and wider region, while contributing to the growth and development of Abu Dhabi's technology sector.

ADIO’s collaboration with Khazna falls under the Musataha programme, which leverages Abu Dhabi government-owned land to fuel knowledge-based economic growth. ADIO manages and facilitates investment opportunities through Musataha agreements in collaboration with other Abu Dhabi government entities.

With access to a long-term leasing contract, Khazna will build and operate the facility, which is expected to generate significant economic activity and high-value job opportunities once it starts operations.

Mansoor Al Bastaki, Head of Musataha at ADIO, said, “At ADIO, we recognise the importance of data in propelling our present and future economy, and as such we’re proud to support a project that will add further depth to Abu Dhabi’s digital infrastructure. As always, Musataha serves as a powerful tool to empower investors to move further and faster towards achieving their business goals alongside adding short-term impact and delivering long-term value for Abu Dhabi.”