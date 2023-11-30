CPX Holding, a leading provider of digital-first cybersecurity solutions and services, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The memorandum was signed during the Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) by Paul Lawson, Executive Director Cyber Defence, CPX and Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Chief Support Services Officer, ADGM and witnessed by Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, and Salem Mohammed Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority.

The strategic collaboration aims to elevate the overall resilience of companies operating within ADGM’s expanding jurisdiction while reinforcing its cybersecurity regulations. Together, the two organisations aim to promote a cyber-secure and resilient business environment, benefiting both Abu Dhabi and the larger UAE business community.

Under the MoU, CPX’s Governance, Risk and Compliance experts will leverage their extensive experience and market insights to bolster the leading global financial centre’s cybersecurity regulations, ensuring businesses remain secure and resilient against evolving cyber threats.

This memorandum will bring additional value to ADGM by promoting it as a Cyber Safe Jurisdiction. It will not only increase investor and customer confidence but also empower ADGM to fulfil its responsibility to act as an early responder to cyber risks. The partnership aims to elevate compliance levels and adherence to regulatory requirements, positioning ADGM as a hub for cybersecurity-related best practices.

The alliance supports ADGM in exploring how CPX can extend its cybersecurity services within the ADGM jurisdiction, thereby enhancing the overall cybersecurity practices and resilience of companies registered and operating within ADGM.

The partnership also paves the way for collaboration on co-investment opportunities and the development of specific cybersecurity products and services tailored to the unique needs of Abu Dhabi’s growing financial centre.

Commenting on the MoU, Paul Lawson, Executive Director Cyber Defence at CPX, said, “Our collaboration with ADGM represents a significant step forward in addressing the growing challenges in today’s digital age. At CPX, we remain committed to providing unwavering cyber resilience support and empowering businesses to thrive in a secure and ever-evolving digital environment. We are excited to embark on this journey, and together with ADGM, we look forward to building a robust and resilient business community in Abu Dhabi and beyond."

Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Chief Support Services Officer at ADGM said, “The collaborative efforts of ADGM and CPX, supported by the UAE Cyber Security Council, represent a significant step towards establishing a cyber-secure and resilient business environment within the UAE capital’s international financial centre. We aim to collaborate on various initiatives that will aim to position ADGM as one of the most Cyber Safe Jurisdictions in the region and beyond.”

CPX and ADGM are committed to working together to fortify cybersecurity measures and drive innovation within the ADGM jurisdiction, ultimately creating a safer and more secure business environment for all stakeholders.