ABU DHABI - Global MICE Organisation Limited (GMOLx) announced today the launch of DRIFTx in Abu Dhabi, an international thought-leadership and exhibition platform dedicated to advancing the future of smart and autonomous mobility across air, land, and sea.

Anchored by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), which recently launched Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster, DRIFTx will convene global leaders to shape the future of transportation and sustainable mobility, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a global hub for advanced urban mobility.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, RandD centres, and comprehensive value-added services within a conducive regulatory framework, Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster aims to unlock and amplify the global potential of smart and autonomous vehicle technologies.

Aligned with these goals, DRIFTx aims to serve as an international platform within this dynamic ecosystem, driving multi-disciplinary dialogue and collaboration between leaders and innovators from across the world, including multi-national organisations, governments, academia, regulatory bodies, and the global start-up community, as well as showcasing smart and autonomous mobility solutions across air, land and sea applications.

Welcoming the launch of DRIFTx, Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of ADIO, said, “With growing urbanisation, smart and autonomous technologies stand as a transformative wave that will address mobility in light of complex challenges that are related to environmental sustainability, social equity, and urban planning.

DRIFTx will serve as SAVI’s flagship platform that will foster cross-disciplinary collaboration to drive innovation across the sector, and cementing Abu Dhabi as the epicentre for advanced urban mobility that unites the automotive, aviation, and maritime sectors to shape a more connected, sustainable, and equitable future.”

With the global smart and autonomous vehicle market projected to grow exponentially, reaching an estimated value of $448.6 billion by 2035, these technologies are at the forefront of advancing urban mobility globally, revolutionising transportation and how cities are designed and planned.

Set to be held in April 2024, DRIFTx will drive multi-disciplinary discussions, foster collaboration, and showcase innovations that propel sustainable aviation, drone technology, smart road and rail systems, eco-conscious maritime solutions, and last-mile delivery solutions.

Namir Hourani, Managing Director of GMOLx, said, "We are thrilled to be launching DRIFTx, supporting Abu Dhabi’s mission to pioneer smart and autonomous vehicle applications in the UAE and beyond. By bringing together key stakeholders in Abu Dhabi, DRIFTx is set to catalyse discussions and collaborations that will create a sustainable, innovative future that transcends borders and sets new benchmarks in the autonomous vehicle and mobility sector.”

Set to be anchored in Abu Dhabi, DRIFTx will serve as a dynamic global platform featuring conferences, meetups, future-forward exhibitions, and exciting entertainment. The event will drive discussions and debate on the evolving trends, challenges, and opportunities that can accelerate the future of smart and autonomous mobility solutions. DRIFTx will also showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovations from across the world that are revolutionising the sector.