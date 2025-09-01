Abu Dhabi-backed technology group G42 aims to diversify chip suppliers beyond Nvidia for the UAE-U.S. AI campus, Semafor reported on Monday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the talks.

The group is negotiating with major American technology firms, including Amazon's AWS cloud, Microsoft , Meta, and Elon Musk's xAI to become tenants at the data center, with Google the furthest along in negotiations, according to the report.

G42 is looking to chipmakers AMD, Cerebras Systems, and Qualcomm to supply some of the computing capacity at the campus, the report said.

The tech firms, AMD, Cerebras, Qualcomm, and G42 did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while an Nvidia spokesperson declined to comment. The campus was announced during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Emirates in May when he announced deals with the Gulf state totaling over $200 billion.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala, Rod Nickel)