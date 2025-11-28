ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation, today (November 27) opened a major training and customer experience facility in the UAE to develop digital and engineering skills for industrial, power and utility applications across the Middle East.

The new ABB Customer Experience Center will showcase advanced electrification technologies and digital energy management tools.

This will accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge digital solutions for energy systems in data centers, utilities and smart industrial, residential and commercial buildings. The new center will help keep the UAE at the forefront of the energy transition in the region.

According to ABB, the new $2 million training and digital solutions hub will focus on improving digital skills and strengthen energy resilience in data centers, utilities, and smart buildings.

"The electrification sector faces a dual challenge of an aging workforce and the urgent need for new digital skills. As experienced technicians retire, businesses must equip the next generation with expertise in data-driven asset management, remote monitoring and predictive maintenance," remarked Marco Tellarini, Senior Vice President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, ABB Electrification Service.

"Our new UAE facility will help bridge the skills gap by combining practical training with exposure to cutting-edge digital and AI technologies. This will enable local engineers and operators to manage the power infrastructure and systems of the future," he added.

The UAE’s electricity demand is set to grow by up to 4% annually through 2035 (source IEA) driven by urbanization, industrial growth and electrification of transport and cooling, explained Tellarini.

Meeting this demand will require advanced technologies that strengthen energy resilience, optimize capital investment and accelerate sustainability, he noted.

As industries scale up to meet this rising demand, strategic asset management powered by AI-enabled technology will be critical to ensure reliability, reduced costs and the achievement of net zero goals, he added.

According to him, the new 2,500 sq m Customer Experience Center in the Al Quoz Industrial Area in Dubai, includes a state-of-the-art workshop, lecture theater and collaborative training spaces.

The facility will support training and skills development of around 2,000 engineers and technicians a year from countries across the Middle East region. It will focus on the latest medium- and low-voltage technologies, digital asset management, and AI and predictive maintenance solutions, he added.

