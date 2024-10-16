UAE - 7X has signed a partnership agreement with the Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) as a verified whitelisted entity on the ‘Wayn’ platform, the UAE's Digital P.O. Box.

This collaboration reflects both entities' commitment to providing efficient and secure services for receiving correspondence and invoices, enhancing the customer experience.

The agreement was signed by Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, the Group CEO of 7X, and Eng Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, the CEO of EtihadWE, on 7X’s stand during Gitex Global 2024 in the presence of representatives from both entities.

Secure and reliable digital messaging

The ‘Wayn’ platform will ensure secure and reliable digital messaging for EtihadWE to its clients while protecting their personal information and sensitive data. The platform with will also enable EtihadWE to process and settle invoices and transactions online in a safe and convenient manner.

Alashram said: “Our partnership with EtihadWE will support our ongoing efforts to reinforce UAE’s digital future. We are constantly aiming to provide innovative solutions to drive digital advancement across all our services, aligning with the government's digital strategy. Through the 'Wayn' digital P.O. Box platform, we aim to empower individuals and businesses to receive verified correspondence and manage documents and parcels seamlessly. Additionally, our platform leverages state-of-the-art encryption technologies to ensure maximum protection of data and users amid the rising online fraud and phishing across the globe.”

Al Ali said: “Our collaboration with 7X through its pioneering platform 'Wayn' represents a fulfillment of our wise leadership’s vision for digital transformation in the UAE. It also aligns with EtihadWE’s mission to offer a secure and seamless digital experience to our clients. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to encouraging innovation, as well as our dedication to continuously enhancing our services and advancing digital transformation within the sector."

Permanent digital UAE address

‘Wayn’, UAE’s Digital P.O. Box is the only platform in the UAE that has been developed to provide a secure and encrypted communication network through a permanent digital UAE address linked to the users’ physical addresses.

It protects users from cybercrime while providing them with reliable invoice and payment management, as well as additional benefits such as archiving, and document and parcel management.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).