DUBAI: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has revealed that the total number of drones registered in the UAE is 23,960, noting that since the personal drone ban has been lifted by UAE authorities, a total of 93 companies have been registered and 270 individual applications have been received to date via the UAE Drones Unified Platform.

This came during a press conference organised today by the General Civil Aviation Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the Integrated Transport Center of Abu Dhabi, to provide further details about drone registration and operational requirements.

The press conference featured speeches by Colonel Jamal Al Hosani, Director of the Air Support Department at the Ministry of Interior; Eng Aqeel Al Zarouni Assistant director general Aviation Safety Affairs GCAA; and Eng. Hana Mohamed Al Kokhardi, Acting Director of UAV Division at the Integrated Transport Center of Abu Dhabi.

During the press conference, the General Civil Aviation Authority clarified that the UAE Drones Unified Platform is an interactive platform designed to register and regulate drone operations, provide information on usage requirements, and ensure compliance with laws and procedures that safeguard individuals and property.

GCAA explained that the platform offers a centralised hub to simplify procedures for users by involving all relevant authorities in one place. It is a foundational pillar to support the continuous development and improvement of the UAV sector. It also contributes to achieving national strategic goals aimed at enhancing quality of life through ensuring the responsible and safe use of this technology, aligning with the "We are the UAE 2031" vision and the UAE Centennial 2071.

It has been explained that registration on the platform is done through the digital identity. Users are required to review all conditions and follow the registration steps. They have to ensure that the areas for flying are permitted and that the remote identification system is available on the UAV.

Operational requirements for those interested have been explained during the press conferences as follows:

-Submit the operation request through the platform.

-Adhere to the designated areas in the flight map on the app.

-Fly at an altitude not exceeding 400 feet (120 meters).

-Fly within visual line-of-sight and during daylight hours.

-Avoid flying over gatherings and respect others' privacy.

-Operate the UAV in a manner that does not pose a danger to the safety of individuals and property.

-Stay clear of airports and helicopter landing pads.

-Follow the rules and instructions guide for your specific UAV.''

-Prepare your UAV for each flight.

Through this platform, the GCAA, along with its strategic partners, is committed to streamlining procedures and organising operations in alignment with national and international safety regulations.

GCAA reiterated its dedication to fostering a safe and advanced environment for this emerging sector and strongly encouraged all users to adhere to the established guidelines to ensure the optimal and responsible use of this modern technology.

Users can refer to the UAE Drones application to review all conditions, registration steps, and permitted areas. Additionally, they can verify the availability of a remote identification broadcasting system. Registration inquiries can be sent to drones@gcaa.gov.ae , and questions about airspace and the airspace domain can be directed to airspaceapprovals@gcaa.gov.ae .

During the press conference Colonel Jamal Al Hosani, Director of the Air Support Department at the Ministry of Interior said that the ministry, in coordination with the GCAA, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, and other relevant authorities, has announced that the use of drones by individuals has become permissible as of January 7, 2025, subject to specific conditions that ensure the safety and protection of the community.

This move, he added, aims to enhance the quality of life and achieve the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

He emphasised the importance of the public adhering to the instructions and requirements of the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of lives and property and enhance community security.



HM