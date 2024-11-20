DUBAI: Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) board member Sheikh Saoud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah has assumed the role of managing director at the Gulf state's $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, according to its website.

Al-Sabah has been in the role since November, according to his profile. He is also chairman of the KIA's Investment Committee and a board member of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), the state oil company.

He takes over from Ghanem Al-Ghenaiman, who was appointed in 2021, and left the role at the KIA three years into a four-year tenure, Bloomberg reported last week.

The KIA, which has $980 billion in assets under management according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, is chaired by Kuwait's finance minister, and manages and invests the country's vast oil wealth.

