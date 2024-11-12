South Korea is looking to increase its agri-food exports, particularly processed and non-processed food, excluding aquatic food products, to Qatar.



This was raised during a meeting between Song Miryung, the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of the Republic of South Korea, and HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah, during a recently held meeting in Seoul.



During the meeting, both officials discussed a wide range of initiatives for bilateral cooperation on smart farming, including cooperation from the Qatari side for the expansion of exports of Korean agri-food products to Qatar.



In a statement to Gulf Times, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs in South Korea lauded Qatar for innovating agricultural technologies to expand the production of vegetables and meat.



According to the ministry, the most exported Korean agri-food products to Qatar include corn oil and ramyeon, otherwise known as Korean-style instant noodles. Recently, exports of Korean food products, such as dubu (bean curd), processed rice-based products, and kimchi are also increasing.



As the importance of food security is growing significantly, Qatar has a large potential for co-operation with South Korea in terms of exchanges of smart farming-related technologies and exports of smart farms, the ministry’s statement further emphasised.



The South Korean minister said, “If Qatar gives special attention to bringing the investment co-operation for building a smart-farming innovation complex in Qatar to the next level, it would be highly appreciated.



“The Korean government is continuing to provide support for Korean companies to expand their exports to countries, including Qatar. I hope that the bilateral meeting will serve as a valued opportunity to expand the exports of Korean food products to Qatar.”



Al-Attiyah said: “On October 2023, the State of Qatar and the Republic of Korea made an amendment to the memorandum of understanding on smart farming. I hope that this amendment will provide an opportunity for both sides to diversify not only the exchanges of technologies but also the trade of agri-food products.”



According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs in South Korea, al-Attiyah also asked the Korean government and companies to participate in and support AgriteQ 2025 (International Agricultural and Environmental Exhibition), slated in February 2025 in Qatar.

