Coimbatore’s by-pass is writing its tale of success, with regards to the rampant development and pioneering initiatives undertaken by private investors coupled with the government. This upcoming real estate hub of Coimbatore has set the tone to be a mirror to India’s growth. The expected outcome holds the potential to be a sequel to OMR’s growth or one that beats it.

Growth has kickstarted in Coimbatore By-pass, with its widening to transform into an 8-lane road. The growth of the Coimbatore by-pass road and the city as a whole is aided by the construction of a terminus in the Vellalore integrated bus stand. This will reduce traffic congestion and enhance connectivity to the area.

Coimbatore’s airport is also set for expansion: the number of aprons in the international airport now stands at 18. Additionally, the defence industrial park has received investment for over 225 crores, aiding a 500-acre extension. The upcoming real estate hotspot of Coimbatore, the by-pass, lies only 10 minutes away from Singanallur, and 20 minutes away from the airport and more areas like Ukkadam, Peelamedu, and Avinishi road.

All set to become the nearing future of real estate in Coimbatore, the by-pass is expected to attract Rs 12 lakh/cent, displaying a high potential for real estate investors.