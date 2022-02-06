The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) has announced plans to set up a new desalination plant in Al Hamriyah region in bid to boost the production of desalinated water within the northern emirate.

Once the project gets completed, the plant will boast a 90 million gallons per day capacity, said the statement from Sewa.

This comes as part of Sewa's strategy to sustain water and provide it for development projects and for future generations.

Essam Al Mulla, Director of the Water and Desalination Plants Department, said Sewa had already signed up a number of consultants and international houses of expertise for the project's implementation.

These studies take a year and a half and implementation is about 3 years, and the project is expected to be completed in 2026, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).