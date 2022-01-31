Saudi Arabia and UAE agtech company Red Sea Farms has announced its expansion into the USA, with University of Arizona the first institution in the country to trial its low energy, zero freshwater farming methods.

The firm, which grew out of an initiative by Saudi Arabian King Abdullah University of Science and Technology into agricultural technology in 2018, said the University of Arizona will evaluate its methods and potential to produce crops in resource-limited environments in a year-long project initially.

Red Sea Farms has developed technologies designed for harsh environments, for example arid climates such as those in the Gulf and in the dryer states in the USA, using less energy and zero fresh water - which is typically used to cool greenhouses in hot climates.

Under the expansion, the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Controlled Environment Agriculture Center (UA-CEAC) will evaluate the technology for potential use in arid or desert climates.

Red Sea Farms said international expansion to the US is being accelerated following investment from US investors AppHarvest and Bonaventure Capital.

Last year, the company announced that it had received funding from Wa’ed, Saudi Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm, the Future Investment Initiative Institute, Global Ventures and King Abdullah University of Science & Technology.

Ryan Lefers, CEO of Red Sea Farms said: “Many parts of the US are water-scarce with seasonal harsh climates, making it a challenge to grow fresh produce year-round.

“However, the break-through technologies Red Sea Farms has created could help address the reliance on freshwater consumption in food production and improve food security. We are looking forward to working with the University of Arizona on this important subject.”

As well as Saudi Arabia, Red Sea Farms has a UAE-based venture, Global Ventures, in addition to operations in Abu Dhabi.

In November, Abu Dhabi-based agritech and fresh produce company Silal signed an agreement with the company to use its technology.

