DUBAI: The Saudi Real Estate Co., also called Alakaria, has secured a bridge loan of SR400 million ($106.6 million) to finance part of the price of the land it’s purchasing in the east of Riyadh.

The Shariah-compliant loan is provided by Al Jazira bank, the company said in a bourse filing, with a financing duration of 360 days.

Alakaria earlier said it was buying raw land in the east of Riyadh with a total value of SR727.09 million. The rest of the funds will come from the developer’s “self-generated resources.”