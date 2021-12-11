Desert Technologies (DT), the first Saudi company to manufacture PV panels, announced that it had signed an agreement to export PV panels to the United States.



The agreement was signed under the auspices of the Saudi Export Development Authority (SEDA) during the Saudi trade mission visit to the United States of America recently.



The export of PV panels will start in the mid of 2022 until the end of the year. With this export, Desert Technologies will become the first Saudi company to export PV panels to the United States.



The Desert Technologies stated that agreement has been signed with American company Essentra to export PV panels for its existing projects there.



The Desert Technologies Co Chief Commercial Officer Majed Al-Refaie said that the agreement will enhance the company's place in the field of producing and exporting PV panels at the international level, as well as it will place the company in a leading position in the US market.



Al-Refaie pointed out that the company seeks to increase Saudi exports of solar panels to many Arab, African and European markets.



