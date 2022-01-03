RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded an increase of about 70 percent in the number of daily coronavirus cases, according to a report by the Saudi health ministry on Monday.



The health ministry daily report said that 1,746 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.



The report also showed that the number of virus-infected critical cases jumped to 90, reflecting an increase of about 50 percent in the number of critically ill cases recorded in one day.