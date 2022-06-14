Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment (MISA) today announced that it oversaw 101 investment deals worth more than $4 billion in Q1 2022.

The deals announced are expected to create more than 5,800 new jobs in the domestic economy, as the Kingdom’s transformation journey continues to present investment opportunities in new and exciting sectors, MISA said.

The announcement comes after recent data showed that FDI inflows to Saudi Arabia in 2021 reached $19.3 billion, the highest in ten years.

The figures were published in MISA’s Investment Highlights report which includes in-depth analysis of key Saudi investment data and themes. The report includes an extended analysis of the dynamic real estate industry, spearheaded by a special feature from Majed Al Hoqail, Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing.

The report also includes exclusive interviews with leaders from the private sector and major investors in the real estate sector, such as: Jabal Omar, ACWA Power, Amazon MENA, Roshn and Lucid, sharing their experiences and journey through the Kingdom’s investment environment.

Further highlighting Saudi Arabia’s positive economic momentum, the IMF recently projected that its economy would experience the second-fastest growth in the G20 this year. Likewise, Fitch Ratings recently revised Saudi Arabia’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating outlook upwards from Stable to Positive on the back of a consolidating budget surplus, restrained spending, and steady market conditions

In response to the positive indicators, Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, said: “The high level of investor interest and strong momentum in the economy reflects how successful Saudi Arabia’s long term economic vision has been in unlocking opportunities for investors. As we look ahead, the National Investment Strategy will help us to accelerate this process – enabling Saudi and international investors to play a major role in one of the world’s most unique and exciting opportunities."

One of the most significant deals announced in Q1 2022 was the $3.4 billion investment by Lucid Motors to establish an electric vehicle factory in Saudi Arabia. Other reported investments include in a wide range of sectors such as entrepreneurship, advanced manufacturing, defence, ICT, petrochemicals and conversion industries.

