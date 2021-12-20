RIYADH - SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co.’s board of directors approved, on Dec. 19, the appointment of Abdulrahman Shamsaddin as Chief Executive Officer as of Jan.1, 2022, according to a bourse filing.

The appointment comes as the company plans to expand and to lead the global agri-nutrient industry, it said in the statement.

Shamsaddin has extensive experience in several fields such as engineering, project management, maintenance and operations at refineries and petrochemical plants, as well as in risk management and internal audit.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in applied mechanical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. Shamsaddin has held several leadership positions at SABIC, the last of which was the Executive Vice President for Shared Services.