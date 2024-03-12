UK’s Body Shop has shut down all its operations and will close down dozens of stores in Canada after filing for bankruptcy, according to a report by CNN.



The cosmetics company announced earlier that its US subsidiary will no longer be operational from March 1.



The report said 33 of its 105 stores in Canada will go into liquidation immediately, and online sales via Canada’s e-commerce store will stop. Other locations will remain open for the time being.



Body Shop has more than 2,500 retail locations in over 80 countries, and online purchases are available in more than 60 markets.



Last year, the company was sold to German asset management group Aurelius for about $266 million.



