Dubai-born burger brand Pickl has opened the doors to its first female-led restaurant, while announcing that more such branches could be launched in the future.

Located in the residential community of JBR, the two-storey outlet will seat 100 and is the company’s 16th location globally. The flagship venue will headed by restaurant manager Ioana Lazar, with a majority of female chefs to serve up the brand’s new signature menu that has been launched simultaneously.

Exterior view of Pickl outlet at JBR, Dubai. Image courtesy: Pickl.

“A female-led Pickl is a natural progression for the brand due to the amazing quality of women we have in the business. It wasn’t something we set out to do but rather something that happened organically. With more and more incredible women joining Yolk Brands all the time, I’m sure we’ll see more female-led restaurants in the future across all our concepts,” Steve Flawith, founder and CEO of Yolk Brands, the homegrown hospitality group which operates Pickl, told Zawya.

Founded in Dubai by Flawith in 2019, Pickl expanded to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah over the years, before going global in 2022 with its first branch in Bahrain. At the time, the company had announced that Bahrain was the first step in a wide-ranging international franchise campaign that would see the opening of 200 stores in the next five years across the globe.

