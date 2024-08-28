Toys R Us South Africa is demonstrating resilience in a challenging retail environment driven by market pressures. Despite numerous toy retailers facing closures and reduced operations, Toys R Us continues to sustain its operations and growth through strategic investments.

Recent reports have highlighted the fact that the South African entire retail sector has been navigating turbulent waters, with numerous retailers facing closures, business rescue and reduced operations.

According to the latest Corporate Retail Comparative Report by Trade Intelligence, the sector has experienced a 5% decline in retail sales over the past year.

This downturn is attributed to economic uncertainties, increased competition, and evolving consumer behaviours, making it a tough market for retailers to thrive.

Despite these challenges, Toys R Us South Africa stands as a testament to effective strategy and customer-centric approaches.

Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager of Toys R Us South Africa, reports a positive 10% growth on e-commerce platforms.

“Our focus on enhancing the online shopping experience has paid off significantly. We've made our e-commerce platform more accessible and user-friendly, meeting the evolving needs of our customers,” Jacoby stated.

Notably, Toys R Us remains one of the few retailers in South Africa that has not closed any stores in the past six months. This stability in brick-and-mortar operations underscores the brand’s robust market presence and customer loyalty.

“We are proud to have maintained all our 50 store locations during these tough times,” Jacoby added.

Statista’s figures report that in 2024, the revenue in the Toys and Games market in South Africa will amount to $381m and is projected to experience an annual growth rate of 1.78% (CAGR 2024-2028). With the demand for educational toys set to rise significantly due to the growing emphasis on early childhood development.

Continued investment and innovation

In addition to maintaining its physical presence, Toys R Us has invested heavily in store revamps, with five stores undergoing significant upgrades in recent months and more planned for the near future. These refurbishments are designed to enhance the shopping experience, creating a more engaging and enjoyable environment for customers.

“Our commitment to offering value to consumers, especially in challenging economic times, is unwavering. Our owned brands have played a crucial role in this, allowing us to provide high-quality toys at competitive prices,” Jacoby emphasised. “Shipping woes and high costs on imports have significantly impacted the toy market in the country and we continue to work tirelessly to ensure that we can pass this value onto our customers.”

Jacoby notes that the Toys R Us South Africa’s story is one of resilience and strategic growth. “By leveraging e-commerce, maintaining store operations, and continuously investing in the shopping experience, we have positioned ourselves as a leader in the South African toy retail market.”

“As the retail landscape continues to evolve, Toys R Us remains dedicated to delivering joy and value to its customers, ensuring that they meet the needs of families across the country,” she says. “With ongoing investments in both digital and physical retail, the company is well-prepared to navigate future challenges and continue its success.”

