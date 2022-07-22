Saudi Arabia - The Toyota LITE ACE, which seeks to redefine the compact commercial vehicle segment, has been launched in Saudi Arabia by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, an authorised distributor of Toyota vehicles in the kingdom since 1955.

With its ample capacity and easy loading with fuel economy, the new Toyota LITE ACE meets the growing demands of business owners across the kingdom. The new Toyota LITE ACE caters to a wide range of guests, including fleet businesses in need of compact commercial vehicles and last-mile delivery service providers in the region’s flourishing e-commerce market.

With a 770 kg payload, 3.4 cu m of load space, and sliding doors on both sides, the vehicle offers outstanding loading capacity and comfort with practical and reliable performance.

Dual VVT-i

The Toyota LITE ACE includes sliding doors on both sides, with a 1.5 litre four-cylinder engine that generates a maximum output of 97 hp and 134 nm of torque. It incorporates Dual VVT-i (Variable Valve Timing-intelligent) technology, which optimises intake and exhaust valve timing in response to driving conditions for exceptional performance. The engine is mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic transmission for a smooth shifting experience with superior fuel efficiency.

Mazin Ghazi Jameel, Managing Director of Toyota Marketing Operation at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “By introducing a practical, reliable and economical compact commercial vehicle in the kingdom, we are confident that the new Toyota LITE ACE offerings will meet the high expectations of business owners. The vehicle not only meets the needs of a compact commercial vehicle but also delivers an array of safety features that puts business owners and drivers at ease.”

Highly valued reliability

Masaharu Tezeni, Chief Engineer of the new vehicle, said: “The new Toyota LITE ACE is on its way. Its reliability is highly valued by loyal customers in regions where it has already been introduced. We are confident businesses across the Middle East will also embrace the new vehicle’s many advantages. With features such as the powerful, economic engine and the suspension that provides a balance between increased stability when loaded and outstanding ride comfort, the new Toyota LITE ACE represents a complete solution for the safe, seamless, and cost-effective transportation of cargo.”

In addition to delivering a dynamic driving experience, the new Toyota LITE ACE front pillars are angled to create extra head clearance. At the same time, the body features short overhangs that offer an outstanding field of vision at both the front and sides of the vehicle.

The low steps of 425 mm in height enable smoother cabin entry, with a roomy foot area, and a low floor height of 620 mm allows a spacious rear door entrance allowing ease of loading and unloading cargo from the hold. The vehicle also features 815 mm sliding doors on both sides to load and unload cargo in tight spaces, with a maximum length of 2,075 mm, a height of 1,305 mm, and a width of 1,495 mm to carry a variety of items, including cardboard boxes, tall objects, and furniture.

Enhanced operability

The cockpit is designed to provide enhanced operability and visibility, with switches located where they can be easily seen and reached from the driving position. In contrast, the vehicle provides ample storage spaces in various locations to prioritise usability and functionality.

As with all Toyota vehicles, safety is first of mind with the design of the new LITE ACE, such as high-tensile strength steel used to increase the body rigidity and large LED rear combination lamps to enhance visibility while traveling in poor weather conditions, such as rain and fog.

The vehicle also comes with a comprehensive array of safety features to protect the driver and passengers, including two front SRS airbags; Vehicle Stability Control (VSC); Anti-lock Braking System (ABS); Traction Control (TRC); Emergency Stop Signal (ESS); and Tyre Pressure Warning System (TPWS), among others.

