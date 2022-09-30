Saudi Arabia - Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers, is expanding its offering with partners in the Middle East by reintroducing Citroën exclusively in Saudi Arabia through an extended partnership with Almajdouie Motors Company.

Citroën’s re-entry to Saudi Arabia was marked with an official signing ceremony between Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer at Stellantis Middle East & Africa, and Yousef bin Ali Almajdouie, Chairman of Almajdouie Motors at the Stellantis Middle East and Africa Headquarters in Casablanca, Morocco.

Almajdouie Motors Company will begin sales of Citroën vehicles in Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of 2023 across the kingdom.

Citroën models that will be available include Citroën C3 Aircross, Citroën C4, Citroën C5 Aircross, and Citroën Jumpy. In parallel to these models, the New Citroën C4 X will also be offered as an only Electric Vehicle (EV) variant, aligned with Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 Strategy and recently announced Middle East and Africa targets of a 100% electric product portfolio by 2025.

Cherfan commented: “Today we are expanding our offering in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with one of the leading regional companies in the automotive industry, Almajdouie Motors Company. I have the confidence that through this collaboration with our trusted partner the Citroën brand will thrive across the entire Kingdom providing our customers high standards of vehicles, service and customer care.”

Almajdouie said: "We are very proud to build our trust with leading international brands and expand our Stellantis partnership by reintroducing Citroen to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are confident that the Citroen brand will thrive Kingdom-wide with its impressive performance experience as well as its already reputable position in the country."

