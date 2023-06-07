UAE - The Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock (SDAL) has signed a cooperation agreement with Majid Al Futtaim's Carrefour to establish a partnership supporting local agricultural and animal products, exchanging experiences, and developing marketing strategies.

The co-operation is part of the department's plan to expand the strategic partnership with the private sector, which contributes to coming up with marketing strategies and achieving them due to the great experience Carrefour has in retail sales and marketing both locally and globally, reported Wam.

The agreement was signed by SDAL Head Dr Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji and Majid Al Futtaim Retail COO for the GCC Bernardo Perloiro at the department's headquarters.

Perluero said the cooperation would support the diversity of national agricultural products in Carrefour stores in the UAE and provide more local products.

Also it will help strengthen the national economy and enhance food security and its objectives, in line with the National Strategy for Food Security 2051, he added.

