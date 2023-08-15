Saudi Arabia - As a part of its efforts to expand its fleet, "Theeb Rent A Car" made an agreement with "Wallan Trading Company" to purchase more than 1,500 cars, model 2024, on August 10, 2023. The agreement was signed at Theeb headquarters in Riyadh in the presence of Naif Mohammed Ahmad Al-Theeb, Theeb CEO, and Abdulaziz Al-Wallan, Vice Chairman of Al-Wallan Group, as well as members of the Board of Directors of both parties and others.



It's noteworthy that Theeb has always been keen to update its fleet with the newest, most well-known brands and types of cars that feature cutting-edge technology. In accordance with the agreement, Al-Wallan Company will provide Theeb with a batch of 2024 brand-new Hyundai Accent, Kona, Elantra, and Grand i10 cars to distribute throughout the Company's locations across the Kingdom in order to meet the demands and aspirations of all Theeb customers.



On the sidelines of the event, Naif Al-Theeb said: "Our agreement to purchase more than a thousand 2024 model cars from " Al-Wallan" comes within Theeb framework to update its fleet with the latest models to meet our customers' growing demand for leasing services. Additionally, it demonstrates our dedication to maintaining our position as a leader in the long- and short-term leasing services industry, which benefits all facets of society.



Al-Theeb also emphasized that "Theeb Rent a Car" and " Al-Wallan " have kept up a strategic partnership for more than thirty years and that both sides are eager to expand this partnership further. He also shed light that the company will invest more to expand and upgrade its fleet to take the concept of car rental to new horizons.



"Theeb Rent a Car" is recognized as one of the most prominent companies in the car rental sector, both in and outside the Kingdom. The Company has a wide range of car rental solutions and services through long- and short-term leasing, with a broad customer base spanning various categories, sectors, and individuals. The Company has accumulated over 30 years of experience since its establishment in 1991 and has expanded its operations to 56 branches, including 14 branches in international and regional airports, boasting a fleet of over 27,000 vehicles.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).