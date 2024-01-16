Saudi Arabia - 2023 was an extraordinary year for OMODA, marked by the sensational debut of the OMODA E5 at the global brand launch event in April, followed by the boundary-pushing expansion showcased at the user conference in October, and capped off with a multitude of global accolades at the end of the year.



During the year, OMODA's new energy layout accelerated with the launch of its first pure electric model E5, completing the diversified product matrix, building a user ecosystem that highlights "more than cars," and venturing into new frontiers with its global presence.



With a firm strategic approach, OMODA excelled in the intensely competitive automotive market, achieving an impressive milestone of over 147,000 vehicles in cumulative export sales throughout 2023.



In the last month of that year, the export sales reached 13,677 units, representing a month-on-month growth of 12.6% — a reflection of the brand's strength as a rising player in the crossover SUV segment.



Products lay the foundation for sales. In 2023, OMODA launched the OMODA E5, aligning with the demands of the next generation of users. It embarked on an electrification journey and, coupled with the OMODA C5, made its foray into the global crossover SUV market.



With this attempt, it successfully marched into 15 high-potential markets across Eastern Europe, Central and South America, and Southeast Asia.



At the global brand launch event in April, the OMODA E5 made its debut, incorporating cutting-edge new energy technology to encourage low-carbon and eco-friendly mobility.



As part of its efforts to introduce the new car model and expand into new markets, OMODA organized media preview and test drive events for the new vehicle in various countries and regions, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, New Zealand, and Nepal, garnering recognition from global media and users.



In addition, 2023 was a year that bore witness to OMODA's outstanding achievements. In the "2023 China Initial Quality StudySM (IQS)" report published by the globally renowned research and consulting firm J.D. Power, OMODA emerged as the top performer in terms of initial quality.



It took home the crown for the "Best Test-Drive SUV" title at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show 2023. Furthermore, OMODA received a series of prestigious accolades in Malaysia, including the Star Media Group "Best Mid-Size Crossover/SUV" award, the Carlist x Wapcar COTY 2023 Awards Editor's Choice award for the "Best 5-seater SUV," and the 19th Malaysia Car of the Year Awards 2023 for "Outstanding Warrant."



User recognition, media acclaim, and industry endorsements converge to create moments of glory that illuminate the brand. OMODA is globally acclaimed, which is not only the affirmation of OMODA's product excellence but also the driving force behind its continuous dedication to global markets.



In the future, OMODA will continue to evolve in the domains of intelligence, safety, power, and service, responding to the practical needs of global consumers. These efforts will facilitate OMODA's steady growth in the global automotive market.



OMODA is well aware that in a fiercely competitive market environment, it is not only essential to pursue product excellence and innovation but also to foster a profound emotional connection with users.



Therefore, guided by the principle of putting users first, it is committed to ecosystem co-creation, constantly assisting users in expanding their horizons and exploring various possibilities.



At the "Global User Ecosystem Co-Creation Conference" in October, OMODA user representatives from over 30 countries and regions around the world gathered to get a full taste of OMODA's brand appeal.



Starting from the conference, OMODA goes beyond boundaries and joins hands with users worldwide to follow a path of co-creation and shared experiences, building an ecosystem that features "more than cars" and leading the young generation into a new LOHAS paradigm.



OMODA, with its inherent crossover fashion attributes, launched the "Refitting Competition" at the close of the year. Spanning across over ten automotive markets globally, it brought together creative visionaries and modification icons to showcase unrivaled aesthetics and boundless creative potential.



This offered users the chance to fully explore fresh avenues with OMODA C5, immersing themselves in the captivating allure of automotive culture.



Apart from the LOHAS ecosystem and crossover culture, OMODA also worked together with users to fulfill social responsibilities by engaging in multi-dimensional philanthropic endeavors on a global scale.



Through the "New Journey New Life — Embracing Green Living" eco-friendly cycling event, OMODA joined forces with thousands of users globally to advocate for low-carbon mobility and lead a green lifestyle. In partnership with Arturo Allende Islands, an environmental leader from Mexico, it launched multiple philanthropic initiatives in areas such as environmental conservation, care for vulnerable groups, and animal protection.



In the process of building a user co-creation ecosystem and promoting social welfare, OMODA witnessed a sustained increase in its brand momentum. Moreover, it attracted more like-minded peers and, together with a larger user base, led the way towards a brighter future featuring "more than cars."



OMODA, born as a global brand, strives to become a rising force in leading the global crossover SUV market, doing whatever is necessary to propel the upward development of the brand and foster resonance with different regions across the world in terms of sustainable development.



Notably, in 2023, the OMODA E5 received acclaim and recognition from high-ranking government officials from multiple countries, including Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia, and Mehmet Fatih KACIR, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology.



In Indonesia, Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, and Shan Xiangqian, Deputy Governor of Anhui Province, China, witnessed the rolling off of the OMODA E5 from the production line. In a world where green mobility and sustainable development have become major strategies worldwide, OMODA has proactively engaged with high-ranking government officials in different countries, gaining valuable insights into the evolving demands of local markets.



Such endeavors not only effectively demonstrate its global competitiveness, but also give a big boost to the brand's international market presence through localized strategies.



OMODA achieved remarkable success in the global market in 2023, thanks to its constant efforts and the empowerment of its global strategy. For 2024, OMODA is poised to further improve its product matrix and foster a brand ecosystem in collaboration with global users.



With a renewed outlook, OMODA seeks to create new narratives and contribute more to the high-quality development of the global automotive market.

