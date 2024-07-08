RIYADH — The issuance of existing commercial records for e-commerce recorded a growth of 17.47% by the end of the second quarter of 2024, with 40,697 records issued compared to 34,645 in the same period of 2023, according to the Business Sector Bulletin issued by the Ministry of Commerce for Q2 2024.



Riyadh City topped the regions in Saudi Arabia for issuing e-commerce records, with 16,535 commercial records. Makkah followed with 10,325 records, the Eastern Province with 6,525, Madinah with 1,938, and Al-Qassim with 1,326.



Strengthening the e-commerce business system is one of the goals of the National Transformation Program, which supports achieving Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. E-commerce plays a significant role in strengthening the national economy, with Saudi Arabia ranking among the top 10 growing countries in this field.



The Ministry of Commerce seeks to stimulate e-commerce markets, increase confidence in its dealings, and protect customer rights, enhancing growth and contributing to the goals of Vision 2030.



The Ministry supports entrepreneurs transitioning from traditional commerce to e-commerce through entities providing services in empowerment, electronic payment, digital marketing, technical solutions, electronic markets, logistical solutions, and e-store development platforms. A key entity in this effort is the E-Commerce Council, which aims to enhance e-commerce reliability, increase its contributions to the national economy, and stimulate e-commerce activities in Saudi Arabia.



E-commerce, an around-the-clock market, saves time and effort for online shoppers, providing access to goods and services with various options in a transparent and highly competitive environment, thereby gaining consumer trust.

