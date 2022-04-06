Ring, an Amazon company and a top provider of home security systems, has announced its affordable, easy-to-install security system, Ring Alarm (2nd Generation), in the UAE.

A sleek, customisable and easy to install home security system, Ring Alarm offers commitment-free home security where it's needed most, keeping you connected to your property when you are both home and away.

Ring Alarm works as a stand-alone product for anyone looking to add an easy-to-install Alarm system to their home. For that extra layer of security, integrate Ring Alarm with Ring Video Doorbells and Security Cameras in the Ring app, so that when the Alarm sounds, it will automatically trigger all Ring cameras to begin recording (when subscribed to a Ring Protect plan), even if they do not detect motion.

Ring Alarm also works with select Alexa-enabled devices, so users can arm, disarm and check the status of their Alarm with simple voice commands.

Simply use the Ring app to connect the Base Station via Wi-Fi or Ethernet, install the Contact Sensor(s) on the doors and/or windows of choice, and place the Motion Detector(s) to monitor for movement. Customers can utilise one-touch buttons on the Ring Alarm Keypad to sound the Alarm or to activate Assisted Monitoring (with Ring Protect Plus) and notify three preset contacts that there is a medical emergency or fire.

Plus, the Keypad's Modes buttons make it easy for customers to set their Alarm to one of three modes–Disarmed, Home, or Away Mode, as needed. Ring Alarm has compact easy-to-mount sensors to fit into smaller spaces, for added convenience and flexibility where it's needed most.

Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, said: “As we continue on our mission of making neighbourhoods around the world safer, it’s important to bring that peace of mind inside the home with effective, affordable home security. We’re excited to bring our alarm security system to our customers in the UAE, making easy-to-use, customisable home security available to everyone, without long-term, expensive commitments. By combining Ring Alarm with Ring Video Doorbells and Security Cameras in and around the home, customers can customise a comprehensive whole-home security system that best suits their setup.”

Ring Alarm Security Kit is AED849 ($231) and includes keypad, contact sensor (for a window or door), motion detector and range extender.

By subscribing to Ring Protect Plus, customers can enjoy Assisted Monitoring, cellular backup and 30 days of video storage, starting at AED37 per month, to stay connected and protected at all times. With Ring Protect Plus in place, benefit from:

• Assisted Monitoring to enable automated calls to three emergency contacts during an Alarm event, so a trusted contact can respond, even if you're unreachable.

• Cellular backup for Ring Alarm Base Station in case the internet goes down.

• 30 days of cloud video recording for all Ring devices in one location.

• Extended warranty for all Ring devices in one location for as long as the Ring Protect Plus subscription is active.

Ring Alarm (2nd Generation) will be available for purchase on April 6, 2022 on Amazon.ae plus via select retailers, including Jumbo, Virgin Megastore and Ace Hardware across the UAE with pricing starting from AED 849 (5-piece kit).

Ring Alarm 5-piece kit includes base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector and range extender.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).