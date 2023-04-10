The long-awaited full opening of Abu Dhabi’s Reem Mall will happen in this quarter or the next quarter, according to investor Agility.

The mall had a soft opening in February, with the opening of selected stores. A transcript of an Agility earnings call posted to Dubai Financial Market quoted chief financial officer Ehab Aziz, who said he expected the full opening to happen “in this quarter or the next”.

Construction on the mall was first reported in 2017.

Aziz said: “Despite the challenges in this sector, it is going to be a successful investment. It might not be our best investment, but definitely this is going to be a successful investment.

“We can see now many investors are coming to the UAE. The UAE economy is doing extremely well and we're very optimistic.”

The mall will reportedly be home to Snow Abu Dhabi, a snow park operated by Majid Al Futtaim, as well as 450 shops and 85 restaurants with 2 million sq.ft. of retail space.

The mall had been slated to open last year, according to previous Agility earnings calls reported by Zawya. The company also said previously that pre-opening leasing initiatives had been put on hold due to the pandemic.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

