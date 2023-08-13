Doha, Qatar: Qatar Duty Free (QDF), the premier shopping destination at Hamad International Airport (HIA), has reported a remarkable surge in revenue during 2022 compared to 2019. The increase in revenue was propelled by a remarkable rise of over 49% in sales per passenger (SPP) at the airport.

“Many passengers travelling through Hamad International Airport, especially during the FIFA World Cup period, could explore and shop from an extensive offering at Qatar Duty Free. In November and December 2022, throughout the tournament, turnover sales were more than 115% versus the same period in 2021,” according to the Qatar Airways Group’s annual report for the fiscal year 2022/2023.

The year 2022/2023 was transformative for QDF, marked by significant milestones such as the unveiling of Phase A of the airport’s expansion project and the honour of hosting the FIFA World Cup.

“With the new airport expansion, QDF showcases an unparalleled visionary retail and dining experience with more than 65 outlets spread across three floors, increasing the duty free and concession space to more than 15,000 square metres. In addition, the extensive F&B offering includes over 20 cafes and restaurants offering delicious local and global cuisines.”

The expansion also witnessed the introduction of a distinctive luxury offering at HIA, showcasing several world and regional firsts.

These included the first Dior boutique, the world’s sole FIFA shop, a two-level Fendi boutique complemented by an airport Fendi Café, the Middle East’s inaugural TimeVallée boutique, and the introduction of Ralph’s Coffee Shop within an airport setting. The existing terminal welcomed new retail and F&B outlets, including a concept-driven Louis Vuitton boutique, an all-new Hermès boutique, and a food court with an expansive range of culinary choices.

Qatar Duty Free held the designation of Official Retail Partner for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, managing 129 FIFA stores across eight stadiums. This partnership encompassed the exclusive right to retail all FIFA World Cup merchandise in fan zones and stadiums hosting the matches within Qatar.

Meanwhile, continuing its legacy of sponsoring major global sporting events, QDF was a proud sponsor of the 2023 ExxonMobil Men’s Open, the 2023 Qatar Total Open tennis tournaments, and the 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Golf Tournament.

Boasting more than 35,000 sqm of duty-free and concession space, QDF features over 180 luxury and affordable retail establishments and an array of food and beverage options.

Notably, QDF received accolades as the “World’s Leading Airport Duty Free Operator 2022” and the “Middle East’s Leading Airport Duty Free Operator 2022” at the World Travel Awards. Furthermore, it secured the esteemed title of ‘Best Customer Experience Airport Retailer’ at the Global Brands Magazine Awards in 2022.

