KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued Ministerial Resolution No. 182 of 2025, introducing a ban on cash transactions for companies operating in specific sectors. The new regulation aims to enhance transparency, combat money laundering, and ensure compliance with financial oversight standards.

According to Article 1 of the resolution, all institutions and companies under the Ministry’s supervision that operate in the fields of gold, precious stones, precious metals, and related activities are strictly prohibited from conducting any cash transactions when finalizing contracts or carrying out business dealings.

Instead, all payments must be made exclusively through non-cash methods approved by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in accordance with its established regulations and guidelines.

The resolution also warns that any establishment found in violation of these provisions will face immediate closure and referral to the competent investigative authorities for necessary legal action. This enforcement is in addition to any other penalties prescribed under relevant laws and regulations.

Through this directive, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry reaffirms its commitment to promoting financial integrity and protecting the national economy from illicit financial activities.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

