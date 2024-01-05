London’s famous burger chain Patty & Bun is set to open its doors in Dubai later this year, with the company targeting the emirate for its first international outpost.

Details about the opening and location are still under wraps, with the company taking to its social media to announce the development.

News of the expansion comes months after Patty & Bun had proposals approved for a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), which allows an insolvent company to pay its creditors over a fixed period. According to the official filing, the burger chain owes its creditors more than 1.7 million British pounds.

The Joe Grossman-founded chain closed its Old Crompton Street outlet soon after the CVA, leaving it with eight restaurants and two concessions.

Patty & Bun’s Dubai expansion is one in a long line-up of popular international F&B brands putting their stamp down in the Middle East, with popular Mexican food chain Chipotle to open branches in Dubai and Kuwait later this year, along with the French Japanese coffee shop Café Kitsuné heading to the emirate, as well as Mexico’s homegrown high-end brand, Gitano.

(Reporting by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

(bindu.rai@lseg.com)