The opening ceremony for the Soof Wool Processing Center was held on Monday in Al-Mawashi Livestock Transport and Trading Company's headquarters in Al-Rai, under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmad was briefed on the mechanism of knitting yarn and the usage of natural woolen threads, as well as sustainable water and energy that is environmentally friendly.

Participating in the ceremony were Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Minister of Public Works, Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Meshari.

Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) said that Al-Sadu Society presented the idea for the center, wherein the foundation funded a project that implanted local sheep in wool production making it a collaborative effort.

Al-Sadu Society added that the center contributes to sustainable development by promoting natural resources for production, while preserving cultural heritage.

For their part, Al-Mawashi added that they provide the space and livestock for the center, which contributes to supporting the local economy, and encourages the youth to engage in this sector, while enhancing Kuwait's position with innovation.

