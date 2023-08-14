The after-sales service division for Jumbo Electronics is expanding its footprint across the GCC, with new agreements and the opening of a centre in Oman, along with developments in Bahrain.

Jumbo Serve has signed deals with Toshiba, Datalogic and HMD Global, adding to its portfolio of 40 brand partners, along with setting up a new service centre in Nizwa, Oman, for facilitating AV-TV and appliance services.

According to CEO Vikas Chadha, the expansion plan will broaden the brand’s capabilities and develop new revenue streams for the group.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

(bindu.rai@lseg.com)