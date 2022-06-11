UAE - Joyalukkas Exchange recently opened two new branches at Al Fahidi Street, Bur Dubai and inside Nesto Hypermarket, Al Nahda.

Joy Alukkas, chairman and managing director, Joyalukkas Group, inaugurated both the new branches in the presence of Antony Jos, managing director, Joyalukkas Exchange; John Paul Alukkas, managing director, Joyalukkas Jewellery and Mary Antony, director, Joyalukkas Exchange and other senior officials from the Joyalukkas Group.

Alukkas said: “We are delighted to extend our services to our patrons in Bur Dubai and Al Nahda. I take this opportunity to thank our customers in the UAE for helping us grow. This is where our journey began, so it will always remain close to our heart. I invite all residents of Bur Dubai and Al Nahda to visit our new branches and enjoy the best rates.”

Jos added: “Joyalukkas Exchange is synonymous to superior customer service and competitive market rates. We are committed to carrying the legacy forward with the expansion of our network branches. We are also investing heavily in technological innovations to make our services easy to access and user-friendly. Our Joyalukkas Exchange mobile app was received well by our customers, which gives them the freedom to send money, anytime and from anywhere.

We are looking forward to delighting them with more innovations in the future.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).