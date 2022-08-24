UAE - Jones the Grocer, a popular Australian gourmet grocer and café has now opened a Jones the Grocer Express store at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) located in Gate District Precinct Building 5..

The casual, yet chic, interior seats over 50 people and is designed to relish fantastic food in a chic, yet casual, setting. It’s also a calming workspace where financiers can plug-in and serenely navigate choppy financial waters. An outdoor terrace with lounge-style seating will be a perfect spot to hangout and enjoy a smoothie when the weather turns balmy.

The Express menu will serve gourmet sandwiches and bagels made with Jones the Grocer’s house baked bread, freshly made pastries, hot savoury pies, soups, and zesty salads displayed in sumptuous display counters. An all-new rotating à la carte breakfast and lunch menu will serve hot hits such as English Breakfast, Prawn and Chili Linguine, Slow-cooked Short Rib Burgers and more. Expert baristas will pour Jones the Grocer’s signature coffee roast and will mix super smoothies throughout the day.

There will be a specially selected range of Jones the Grocer’s gourmet retail such as premium chocolates, Jones the Grocer’s sparkling organic sodas, roast nuts and nibble snacks, gourmet crisps, signature roast coffee beans and plenty more to eat on the go and take home.

A new digital pre-order service developed specifically for DIFC’s diners will give them the opportunity to browse through Jones the Grocer Express’ menu and order food and drink ahead of time to minimize their wait, for collection in-store.

“Following hot on the heels of our Express store at Bangalore Airport, this new site is laid back with an inviting vibe serving fresh, quick food. It’s certain to set a new benchmark in DIFC” said Yunib Siddiqui, CEO and owner of Jones the Grocer.

