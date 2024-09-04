InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has opened its third InterContinental Residences in the United Arab Emirates at Dubai's Business Bay.

Strengthening IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio – now the second largest in the world - InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay is one of the first openings to follow the brand’s announcement of a transformative evolution. The group is reimagining the luxury travel experience, building on its heritage dating back over 75 years, as it turns the page on this next chapter.

As part of its ongoing brand evolution, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts focuses on four key pillars: Insider Expertise, Intentional Flexibility, Incredible Occasions and Inclusive Everywhere. These pillars are reflected in every aspect of InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay, which is designed to provide an exceptional guest experience. The hotel offers customisable living spaces with 176 serviced residences, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units, featuring bespoke furnishings, SMEG appliances, and dedicated water purifiers to ensure both comfort and sustainability.

Inspired by residential-style living, each guestroom showcases bespoke furnishings and a neutral colour palette, creating expansive, light-filled living spaces that offer breathtaking views of the city skyline. The hotel’s unique design and strategic location within Business Bay provide residents with seamless access to the region’s emerging business epicentre, making it an ideal choice for long-stay business and leisure travellers.

InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay will be among the first in the Middle East to feature hallmarks of the transformative brand evolution, seen throughout its guest experience. New initiatives include scientifically backed food and beverage programs aimed at helping guests reduce travel fatigue while ensuring dining options reflect differing guest needs throughout the day. All guests will also receive access to Timeshifter, a jet lag app which enables travellers to use the latest circadian science to adjust quickly to new time zones.

"We're delighted to introduce InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay, an extraordinary retreat that prioritises both luxury and wellness in the heart of the city. Our hotel blends the iconic InterContinental brand with the vibrant energy of Dubai's Business Bay. We're committed to holistic well-being, offering programs that nourish the body, mind, and soul. From nutrition workshops to mindfulness sessions, art therapy to yoga, we provide a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation," said Mohamed Mahmoud, Cluster General Manager and General Manager of InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay. "It's an honor to lead our team in welcoming guests to this dynamic city. We're excited to offer a uniquely refined Dubai experience, combining sophistication with a touch of the unexpected."

The hotel’s food and beverage offerings are set to become a popular choice, featuring three distinct dining options: Ancora, serving exquisite Mediterranean cuisine in an elegant setting; 57 Deli Café, offering artisanal coffee and light bites in a casual atmosphere; and Alto, a rooftop pool dining providing stunning views of the Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa.

Additionally, InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay features a fully equipped 24-hour fitness centre, a rooftop swimming pool with panoramic city views, and the Planet Trekkers (Kids Club), ensuring a holistic experience for all guests.

The hotel will also place a strong emphasis on wellness and offer dedicated sessions focused on nutrition, mental clarity, creative expression, and physical well-being. Residents will be able to explore how food impacts health, learn mindfulness techniques, unleash their creativity through art, music, and writing, or find inner peace through yoga and tai chi.

Furthermore, a specific floor has been dedicated for pet parents to bring along their cats and dogs. This is exclusively available for long-term guests.

The hotel's commitment to providing a balanced and enriching experience aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of today's travelers, blending the comfort of home with the sophistication of a world-class hotel. The new InterContinental Residences not only adds a fresh dimension to Business Bay's skyline but also enhances Dubai’s reputation as a global destination for innovation.

Indulgent Opening Offer

To celebrate the grand opening, InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay presents an exclusive “Indulgent Opening Package”, offering guests the following benefits:

• 20% off the Best Flex Rate

• 30% discount on food and beverages (including in-room dining)

• Complimentary breakfast in Ancora

• Complimentary upgrade to the next room category

• Complimentary early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability)

• A welcome drink with an in-room amenity

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).