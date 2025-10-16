Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said on Wednesday that French luxury retailer Galeries Lafayette will open its first Indian flagship store in Mumbai city with plans for another in the capital city Delhi, as part of their partnership.

The retail and fashion unit of Aditya Birla group, which competes with billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail, also has exclusive tie-ups with other luxury brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker and Fred Perry in India.

The Galeries Lafayette store in Mumbai will house more than 250 luxury and designer brands from across the globe and add to Aditya Birla group's sprawling portfolio as it bets on India's growing luxury market.

"We plan to open next store in Delhi," said R. Satyajit, CEO International Brands at ABFRL, adding that they plan to establish stores in at least four of the top six Indian cities over the next three years.

