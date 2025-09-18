Wesgro has revealed that Reliance Retail, one of India’s largest retailers, is now stocking proudly Made in the Cape products.

This is reportedly the first time South African goods have been placed on shelves in select Reliance Freshpik and GoFresh Mumbai stores, and a first for Africa.

The partnership between Wesgro and Reliance Retail introduces Indian shoppers to sustainably made, quality products from the region - with a selection of rooibos teas, dried fruit, artisanal spices, gourmet sauces and dressings now available for purchase on shelves.

The official launch event was attended by the CEO of Reliance Retail, Damodar Mall, the Consul General of South Africa in Mumbai, Gideon Labane, and South African cricket legend Herschelle Gibbs - highlighted the power of trade and cultural exchange in forging relationships with new markets.

Renowned Indian chefs demonstrated how Western Cape products can be used to enhance local dishes as well as create new dining experiences. The interactive ‘Chefs Station’ activations provided an opportunity for Western Cape exporters to share unique product knowledge directly with consumers whilst the Chef cooked up a fusion of Indian and South African flavours.

Wesgro CEO, Wrenelle Stander, said: “India is one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world, and a strategic partner for the Western Cape. Through this collaboration with Reliance Retail, we are showcasing not just products but the story of our region: world-class quality, innovation, and the unique flavours of Africa. This is trade diplomacy in action, where food and culture open doors to deeper economic partnerships.”

The partnership follows Reliance Retail’s participation in Wesgro’s Made in the Cape Buyers’ Programme earlier this year, which connected leading Indian retailers with Western Cape exporters.

The result is a tangible breakthrough: proudly South African products placed on Reliance Retail shelves for the first time, with the potential to scale across one of the world’s largest retail markets.

This initiative forms part of Wesgro’s wider mandate to unlock new markets for Western Cape exporters, strengthen South Africa’s global trade footprint, and create inclusive economic opportunities at home.

Commenting on this initiative, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development, and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer said: “This partnership is a milestone in expanding the Western Cape’s trade footprint into one of the world’s largest consumer markets. The ongoing global shifts gave us the opportunity to proactively create new markets for our exporters. India is a key market for our products and services, and being featured in Reliance Retail stores for the first time is a proud moment. Initiatives like this drive growth, create opportunities for local entrepreneurs, and showcase the Western Cape as a source of high-quality, sustainable products.”

