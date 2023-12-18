Géant, part of retail major GMG, has announced its foray into the Sharjah retail scene with the opening of its hypermarket at Sahara Centre this week.

The 53rd store of GMG’s Everyday Goods – Retail division marks a significant step for the brand, providing shopping experiences that combine quality, affordability, and convenience, said a statement from the group.

The opening is marked by a 30-day celebration, featuring a flat 75% discount on a wide selection of items, engaging activities, and fun prizes.

With a commitment to delivering unbeatable value, Géant promises the best prices, making it a preferred destination for the weekly shopping needs of all neighbourhood communities and visitors.

The hypermarket offers a comprehensive shopping experience with all essentials available under one roof, from food to non-food items. Unique concepts, such as ready meals, a dining area offering cuisines from around the world and a coffee shop, add to the convenience and diversity of the shopping experience.

Marc Laurent, President Retail - Everyday Goods at GMG, expressed the significance of Géant’s community-centric approach, saying: "Bustling residential areas like Al Nahda, Al Qusais and Mamzar deserve a neighbourhood hypermarket that ticks all the boxes."

"Freshness takes centre stage at the new hypermarket, with complete serve-over stations delivering variety in fresh and affordable food options. Innovative in-store concepts include "La Cantine" for hot and cold meals from across the globe and "Le Café by Géant," opening early 2024, the first-ever coffee shop with a signature Géant experience," he stated.

Conveniently located in the basement of Sahara Centre, Géant hypermarket provides direct access to dedicated parking, ensuring accessibility and ease for shoppers.

“From our commitment to affordability and value, focus on fresh and sustainable produce, abundance of choice and quality, our new hypermarket will be an integral part of the busy and active lifestyle of families and individuals in the vicinity. This new store aligns seamlessly with our promise: Everyday serving lives with good food that is encapsulated in our tagline "Just for you," stated Laurent.

"Collaborating with renowned partners, Géant brings a diverse product range to its latest hypermarket, including Supercare pharmacy, Tornado electronics, and a Red Tag clothing store as shop-in-shop concepts," he added.

