Emaar Hospitality Group has opened Vida Dubai Mall, a 195-key property in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

The 195-key property, which includes 620 residence units, is a popular destination for urban explorers, leisure seekers, and business travellers.

With direct access to Dubai Mall, one of the world's largest retail and entertainment hubs, and breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, the mall represents a new chapter for the Vida brand in Dubai's most iconic destination.

Located in Dubai's most prestigious district, Vida Dubai Mall offers unparalleled convenience and connectivity.

It is a stone's throw away from Dubai's top attractions, including the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountain, and several cultural hotspots.

With direct access to Dubai Mall and a direct link to Chinatown in Dubai Mall, guests can enjoy a dynamic mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences within the largest mall in the world.

The hotel's sleek, stylish interiors provide a perfect balance between comfort and elegance, offering rooms with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

Each room is meticulously designed, showcasing Vida's signature style with soothing color palettes, trendy furnishings, and thoughtfully curated details.

Vida Dubai Mall is more than just a hotel; it's a lifestyle destination with a full spectrum of amenities, including a fully equipped gym, a stunning pool with views of the Burj Khalifa, a dedicated kids' club, and an expansive terrace for events and weddings.

Nicolas Bellaton, Head of Hospitality at Emaar Hospitality Group, commented on this milestone, saying, “The opening of Vida Dubai Mall signals a significant addition to the hospitality landscape of Downtown Dubai. This property not only stands out for its exceptional location but also embodies the unique lifestyle ethos that defines the Vida brand. Vida Dubai Mall is set to become the ultimate destination for visitors seeking a dynamic yet relaxing environment at the heart of the city.” -TradeArabia News Service

