Egypt's - Select for information technology and communication announced on Wednesday that it signed a new cooperation protocol with Fresh Electric for home appliances to provide Fresh branches with mobile devices and electronics.

Chairperson and CEO of Select Ahmed Mostafa Awadallah along with Ashraf Aly Hussien — the Head of Legal Affairs — signed the agreement.

“We are happy to cooperate with Fresh Electric as one of the leaders in the electronics sector… This agreement aims to provide Fresh branches with a wide range of electronics and small appliances such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and gaming products, along with their accessories,” said Awadallah.

He added that the agreement guarantees more expansion in Select branches and helps to provide more points of sale to new customers. It also expands Fresh’s lineup of products in addition to providing related services such as after sales and maintenance.

Select is an Egyptian retail company that started in 2002 and has 18 branches across Cairo, Giza, and Alexandria with a very clear vision about online shopping, which is a main marketing and sales tool that activates sales and enables the company to expand its consumer base.

He pointed out that Select provides its consumers with integrated and special shopping experiences, as it offers them products with installment payment plans, insurance, maintenance, and after sales services that provide consumers with additional benefits.

“We are proud of all Egyptian industries, which were implemented with Egyptian minds and hands capable of innovation, and our top priority is to support the local industry and spread it through Fresh’s branches.”

